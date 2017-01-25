Watch: Aussie Open ball-kid almost decapitated by Stan Wawrinka - a day after junior booted from tournament

Stan Wawrinka had no issues against his French opponent Jo-Wilfred Tsonga, winning in straight sets 7-6, 6-4, 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena last night in Melbourne.

Fortunately enough a ball-kid was lucky not to feel the wrath of Wawrinka who hit a wayward shot in the ball-kid's direction.

Wawrinka was two sets up against Tsonga before he hit the ball away in frustration, but the ball-boy showed great evasion skills to avoid the shot, ducking in time before the ball whistled past his head.