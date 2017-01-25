 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Watch: Aussie Open ball-kid almost decapitated by Stan Wawrinka - a day after junior booted from tournament

share

Source:

SKY

Stan Wawrinka had no issues against his French opponent Jo-Wilfred Tsonga, winning in straight sets 7-6, 6-4, 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena last night in Melbourne.

Fortunately enough a ball-kid was lucky not to feel the wrath of Wawrinka who hit a wayward shot in the ball-kid's direction.

Wawrinka was two sets up against Tsonga before he hit the ball away in frustration, but the ball-boy showed great evasion skills to avoid the shot, ducking in time before the ball whistled past his head.

The Swiss star will meet his fellow countryman Roger Federer in the Australian Open semifinal. 

After being two sets up against Jo-Wilfred Tsonga the Swiss star narrowly missed a ball-kid with a wayward shot.
Source: Breakfast

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:59
1
Chris Boyd says Nehe Milner-Skudder didn't play last season so he can compete, but two other local stars also dodge the players’ collective arrangement.

Fringe All Blacks headline Hurricanes Tens team for inaugural Brisbane tournament

00:33
2
Khoder Nasser has hit out at claims links between SBW and controversial clerics could affect a deal with BMW.

Sonny Bill Williams' manager slams BMW contract claims as 'totally off the mark'

3

Grigor Dimitrov continues stellar hot streak to Aussie Open final with straight sets quarter-final win

00:30
4
34-year-old Mirjana Lucic-Baroni couldn’t contain her emotions after a titanic tussle with Karolina Pliskova.

Watch: Tortured tennis star conquers abusive childhood, collapses in tears at cracking first major semi in 18 years

01:56
5
With top All Blacks players unavailable, Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd has still somehow managed to wrangle up a pretty handy side.

'It was a no-brainer' - Milner-Skudder's three-year All Blacks deal an easy choice

00:30
34-year-old Mirjana Lucic-Baroni couldn’t contain her emotions after a titanic tussle with Karolina Pliskova.

Watch: Tortured tennis star conquers abusive childhood, collapses in tears at cracking first major semi in 18 years

Mirjana Lucic-Baroni couldn’t contain her emotions after winning her Australian Open quarter-final.

MetService's Georgina Griffiths says we can expect 'more windows to enjoy the barbeque and the beach in the next two or three weeks'.

Opinion: Moving summer holidays is a great idea - but it will never happen

Luke Appleby writes that there are just too many things to deal with for the idea to ever move into action.

04:35
To be fair to them, James Rolleston and Dean O'Gorman have a good reason.

Stars of Goodbye Pork Pie remake haven't seen the original, but promise new movie is 'still very much a NZ film'

To be fair to them, James Rolleston and Dean O'Gorman have their reasons.

The United Future leader has penned an open letter to US President Donald Trump.

'Dear Mr President' - Peter Dunne's epic open letter to Donald Trump will stop you in your tracks

Muldoon "paled alongside you. And it has taken us only a generation to get over the damage he wrought".

01:41
The image of Donald Trump signing an anti-abortion executive order has sparked huge reaction, our US Correspondent reports.

Trump men-only photo 'exactly what women's protest march was all about'

The image of Donald Trump signing an anti-abortion executive order has sparked huge reaction, our US Correspondent reports.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ