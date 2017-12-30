 

Tennis


Watch: ASB Classic tournament director reveals all-star names he's offered wildcards

ASB Classic tournament director Karl Budge has revealed the list of star names he's offered wildcards for the 2018 men's competition.

The likes of Nadal, Djokovic, Raonic and Tsonga have all been contacted by Karl Budge.
With the men's tournament beginning on January 9, Budge and his team are working around the clock to find a marquee signing before the competition is drawn.

Having attracted star names like Serena and Venus Williams for this year's tournament, Budge is pulling out all the stops to bring another big name to Auckland, the tournament director revealed today.

"Jo (Tsonga), Milos (Raonic), Marcos (Baghdatis) - there's a number of options in that space at the moment," he said.

"We've flicked a note to Novak (Djokovic), we talked to Rafa (Nadal) - that's a no.

"There's no reason for us to commit early - we might as well keep waiting and see what comes out of the woodwork over the next week."

