 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Watch: Angry Davis Cup tennis star gets massive fine for smashing ball straight into umpire's eye

share

Source:

Associated Press

Canadian tennis player Denis Shapovalov was fined around NZD $9,600, a day after unintentionally striking umpire Arnaud Gabas in the eye and immediately ending the Davis Cup tie against Britain.

Denis Shapovalov's outburst saw his side lose the match to Great Britain’s Kyle Edmund.
Source: The Tennis Channel

The 17-year-old Shapovalov was trailing Kyle Edmund in the decisive fifth rubber 6-3, 6-4, 2-1 when he hit a spare ball in frustration and struck Gabas in the left eye. Shapovalov was immediately defaulted for unsportsmanlike conduct.

He did not intend to hit Gabas, and sought out Gabas in the referee's office to apologise, the International Tennis Federation said in a statement on Monday in issuing the fine. It added no more action was anticipated.

Gabas went to Ottawa General Hospital as a precaution, and apart from bruising there was no damage to his cornea or retina, the ITF said. Gabas will see his eye doctor today in France.

An apologetic Shapovalov later said in a tweet, "I'm very sorry for letting my Davis Cup team mates down and for letting my country down".

"There is no excuse for this behaviour and I take full responsibility for my action," Shapovalov said.

Britain won 3-2 to advance to a quarterfinal in France in April.

Canada faces a playoff in September to stay in the World Group next year.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:44
1
In the emotional reunion before his passing, Lomu meets van der Westhuizen to keep his spirits up.

Flashback: Brothers in illness - Jonah Lomu visits Joost van der Westhuizen to tell him he loves him

01:58
2

'South Africa has lost a legend' - Springboks great Joost van der Westhuizen dies aged 45

00:28
3
Umpire Arnaud Gabas, of France, holds his face after being hit by a ball during first-round Davis Cup tennis match action between Canada's Denis Shapovalov and Britain's Kyle Edmund

Watch: Angry Davis Cup tennis star gets massive fine for smashing ball straight into umpire's eye

00:27
4
Remember the moment when the legendary Springboks half-back helped break New Zealand hearts and brought a divided South Africa together.

Flashback: Joost van der Westhuizen throws crucial pass for match-winning drop kick in THAT infamous 95 World Cup final

5

David Beckham blackmailed by hackers following alleged Knighthood snub

01:44
In the emotional reunion before his passing, Lomu meets van der Westhuizen to keep his spirits up.

Flashback: Brothers in illness - Jonah Lomu visits Joost van der Westhuizen to tell him he loves him

In the emotional reunion, Lomu met van der Westhuizen to keep his spirits up. The Springbok great passed away overnight after a battle with motor neuron disease.

01:41
hillary barry, bill english and donald trump

Watch: Kiwis 'ought to know what you said' to Trump on immigration ban - Hilary Barry presses cagey Bill English

The PM didn't reveal exactly what he said to President Trump over the ban.

00:27
Remember the moment when the legendary Springboks half-back helped break New Zealand hearts and brought a divided South Africa together.

Flashback: Joost van der Westhuizen throws crucial pass for match-winning drop kick in THAT infamous 95 World Cup final

Remember the moment when the legendary Springboks half-back helped break New Zealand hearts.

01:19
Bryce Edwards says NZ has a problem with youth engagement in politics but cautions the Green Party’s fresh faced approach.

'I just don't think we want a parliament full of 20 and 30 year olds' - political commentator on fresher-faced Green Party

Bryce Edwards said government needs diversity.

02:21
Qatar Airways set a record for the longest commercial flight when a flight arrived at Auckland International Airport today.

Time to stretch the legs? Flight from Doha arrives in Auckland after a near 17-hour non-stop trip

Qatar Airways set a record for the longest commercial flight when a flight arrived at Auckland International Airport today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ