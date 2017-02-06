Watch: Angry Davis Cup tennis star gets massive fine for smashing ball straight into umpire's eye

Canadian tennis player Denis Shapovalov was fined around NZD $9,600, a day after unintentionally striking umpire Arnaud Gabas in the eye and immediately ending the Davis Cup tie against Britain.

The 17-year-old Shapovalov was trailing Kyle Edmund in the decisive fifth rubber 6-3, 6-4, 2-1 when he hit a spare ball in frustration and struck Gabas in the left eye. Shapovalov was immediately defaulted for unsportsmanlike conduct.

He did not intend to hit Gabas, and sought out Gabas in the referee's office to apologise, the International Tennis Federation said in a statement on Monday in issuing the fine. It added no more action was anticipated.

Gabas went to Ottawa General Hospital as a precaution, and apart from bruising there was no damage to his cornea or retina, the ITF said. Gabas will see his eye doctor today in France.

An apologetic Shapovalov later said in a tweet, "I'm very sorry for letting my Davis Cup team mates down and for letting my country down".

"There is no excuse for this behaviour and I take full responsibility for my action," Shapovalov said.

Britain won 3-2 to advance to a quarterfinal in France in April.