Watch: Andy Murray dishes up unstoppable winners in straight-sets second round win at Wimbledon

Source:Associated Press
Andy Murray's hip looks just fine.
The defending champion advanced to the third round at Wimbledon by beating Dustin Brown of Germany 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 overnight.
Murray entered the tournament with questions about his hip after skipping two exhibition matches last week. But he has lost only 14 games so far, seven in each of his opening two matches at the All England Club.
The two-time champion will next face 28th-seeded Fabio Fognini.
