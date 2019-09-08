'I want to make a name for myself' - US Open champion Andreescu shoots down Serena Williams comparisons

Comparisons are inevitable, but Bianca Andreescu plans to forge her own career rather than become tennis's next Serena Williams.



Emulating Williams by becoming a teenage US Open champion, Andreescu stamped herself as the future of women's tennis as she beat the American at her own game in an emphatic 6-3 7-5 final triumph at Flushing Meadows.



Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou branded the Canadian as such even before the 19-year-old upstaged up his charge to improve her record over top-10 rivals in 2019 to an astonishing eight from eight.



After beginning the season ranked 178th in the world, Andreescu will rocket to No.5 on Monday courtesy of her three titles, winning 45 from 49 matches and now a maiden major in a spectacular breakout season.



Even Williams can see a little of herself in the rookie sensation.



"I think we're really similar in terms of we both are fighters and we both are really intense," the 23-times grand slam champion said.



"I feel like we both enjoy what we do, but at the same time, it's hard to describe - super intense with what we do."



Andreescu has idolised Williams almost from the moment she first picked up a racquet aged seven, and gets the comparisons too.

But she is intent on being her own player and person.



"I think there are some similarities. We like to keep the points short with our aggressive game style. We like to use our serve to our advantage. We fight really, really hard," said Canada's first-ever grand slam singles champion.



"But at the same time I want to make a name for myself.



"I know I have a different game style than many players on the tour right now. It's been working really, really well. It's been working to my advantage. I just want to keep improving it.

"I'm sure I'm not the only person that's looked up to her. She's an inspiration to many, many people, not only athletes. What she's done off the court, too. She's truly a champion.



"But, yeah, I've really strived to be like her. Who knows? Maybe I can be even better."



Born in Ontario before moving back to her parents' homeland of Romania as a toddler, Andreescu's family returned to Canada - so the story goes - with only two suitcases and a dream when the budding tennis champion was 11.



Andreescu, who credits her great mental toughness to a daily ritual of meditation, is living out the dream barely eight years later.



"This wasn't the only time I visualised playing in the finals actually against Serena Williams. It's so crazy, man," she said.



"I've been dreaming of this moment for the longest time. I really believed that I could be at this stage.

