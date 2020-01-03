'I want to be a GOAT' - Gauff family backing tennis sensation Coco for greatness

When 15-year-old Coco Gauff exploded onto the world stage at Wimbledon last year, the celebrations were felt far and wide.

From courtside, to Stateside, in the family's hometown of Delray Beach, Florida. Cheering the loudest were proud parents Corey and Candi.

"We knew that she liked to compete," dad Corey told 1 NEWS.

"That's the start of it, she doesn't mind the competition. She started to ascend a little bit, got used to the speed of the game and I think that maybe we thought she could pull off a few upsets here and there. We hope that she can still do that."

The Gauffs were pictured celebrating wildly following those famous wins at the All-England Club.

"My wife ran track so when you're running track you're cheering - loudly - so they can hear you. Tennis is not maybe that [kind of] sport but hopefully we bring that to it. Because there's nothing wrong with cheering for the person you want to win."

The world number 68 and her team are downplaying expectations this year, starting at the ASB Classic in Auckland, but make no secret of the ultimate career goal.

"When she was a little girl she would hear me talk about the greatest of all time.

"Referring to basketball, I'd talk about Michael Jordan quite a bit, Kobe Bryant.