Video: World No. 1 Andy Murray knocked out of Madrid Open by 20-year-old Croatian

Andy Murray's struggles continued with a 6-3, 6-3 loss to lucky loser Borna Coric in the third round of the Madrid Open today.

The top-ranked Murray was outplayed by the 20-year-old Croatian to lose his fifth match of the year.

He has won only one tournament this season and hasn't made it past the semi-finals in the three clay-court tournaments he has played.

The 59th-ranked Coric became the first lucky loser to reach the quarterfinals in Madrid.

He only made it to the main draw after Richard Gasquet withdrew because of a back injury.

Coric will try to win his second tournament this season. He won his first career title in Marrakech, Morocco last month.

Murray, who lost last year's final to Djokovic in Madrid, had 28 unforced errors in a disappointing outing under the closed roof of the centre court in Madrid.

He was broken three consecutive times in the first set, and once in the second to give Coric a 5-3 lead that the young Croatian converted to close out the match in less than an hour in a half.

Murray won his only title of the year in Dubai and had started the clay season trying to regain his form following a right elbow injury that kept him out of the Miami Open and the Davis Cup quarterfinals.