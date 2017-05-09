 

Video: Very frosty handshake after Eugenie Bouchard outclasses 'cheater' Sharapova in grudge match

Eugenie Bouchard used her game to send a message to Maria Sharapova by defeating the Russian 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 in a thrilling second-round match at the Madrid Open today.

Bouchard earlier called Sharapova a cheater and said she should have been banned for life from the sport after testing positive for meldonium.
Bouchard, one of the most outspoken players against Sharapova's return to tennis following a doping ban, jumped up and down after converting her second match point in just under three hours.

The players casually shook hands at the net and exchanged brief plaudits.

It was their first meeting since Bouchard called Sharapova a cheater and said she should have been banned for life from the sport after testing positive for meldonium at last year's Australian Open.

There were no major signs of animosity between them. They went about their business, not paying too much attention to each other in between points.

Bouchard defeated Sharapova for the first time by taking advantage of the Russian's 49 unforced errors and struggles on serve, including nine double faults.

The 60th-ranked Canadian had 21 break opportunities, converting five of them.

Ahead of the Women's Stuttgart Open, the Canadian star didn't hold back against her former idol.
The Madrid Open is only the second tournament for Sharapova since serving a 15-month suspension. The five-time Grand Slam champion reached the Stuttgart semifinals last month.

Bouchard had not backed off her comments, and said she was looking forward to playing Sharapova, the 2014 Madrid champion.

Sharapova had said she didn't need extra motivation to play against anybody.

There were a few long stares and some loud cheers by the players after some points.

Sharapova won the first game with a powerful shot straight at Bouchard's body at the net, forcing Bouchard to protect herself. The Canadian deflected the ball with her racket and lost the point.

In a tense game near the end of the first set, Sharapova was frustrated after Bouchard won a point with a ball that changed directions from a net cord. Bouchard turned around without directly apologising.

