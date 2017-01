American tennis star Coco Vandeweghe has given another reminder of her petulant nature, destroying her racket during her Sydney International clash with Duan Yingying.

Yingying went on to win in straight sets, coming away with a 6-3, 6-2 victory today.

This isn't the first time Vandeweghe has taken her temper out on a racket, with this just one of many examples coming from back at the 2015 US Open.