Video: Stan Wawrinka reaches French Open final after beating Andy Murray in intense five set semi-final

Stan Wawrinka battered the ball as if each swing would determine the outcome of his French Open semi-final against No. 1Andy Murray.

Wawrinka beat Murray 6-7, 6-3, 5-7, 7-6, 6-1 and will face Rafael Nadal.
Source: SKY

For much of their four and a half hours of compelling, lengthy and draining points, Murray was up to the task, relentlessly defending and making Wawrinka hit shot after shot after shot. Eventually, the resolute Wawrinka's offense prevailed. Not bad for an old guy, huh?

Forced to come back twice from a set behind, and never easing up on his go-for-it, attacking style, 2015 champion Wawrinka at last pulled away to beat Murray 6-7 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (3), 6-1 today and become the oldest men's finalist at Roland Garros in 44 years.

"You expect him to hit a lot of balls, for sure. I wasn't always happy with that," Wawrinka said through a grin.

"You know what his game is, you know how well he can play, and you need to accept it. You need to, as I say, keep pushing yourself."

Now comes an even tougher task, something the No. 3-seeded Wawrinka, a 32-year-old from Switzerland nicknamed "Stan the Man," called "probably the biggest challenge you can have in tennis."

He will face Rafael Nadal in the French Open final.

Nadal reached a 10th final at his favourite tournament - he's 9-0 so far - by overwhelming No. 6 Dominic Thiem of Austria 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 in barely two hours.

"Nine or 10 is only 10 percent more," Nadal joked, when asked about the historic nature of his bid to become the first man to win 10 titles at any major.

He has dropped a measly total of 29 games through six matches, back to his dominating best on clay after withdrawing from the French Open before the third round a year ago with an injured left wrist.

"I don't care about the games I lost or not, or sets, or these kind of things," Nadal said.

"Only thing I care (about) is I have been playing very well during the whole event."

It will be Nadal's 22nd Grand Slam final overall, breaking a tie with Novak Djokovic for second behind Roger Federer's 28.

If Nadal wins the championship on Monday, it'll be his 15th at a major, breaking a tie with Pete Sampras for second behind Federer's 18.

Wawrinka, meanwhile, heads to his fourth Grand Slam final. He's won the previous three, beating Nadal at the Australian Open in 2014, and Djokovic at Roland Garros two years ago and the US Open last September.

"I'm extremely confident about what I do, about how I feel, about all the hard work I have accomplished over the past days, weeks, months, years," said Wawrinka, winner of a career-best 10 consecutive matches.

"I know that mentally, when I'm there, it's difficult to beat me."

