Video: Roger Federer oozes class to blitz into Wimbledon quarter-finals

Roger Federer has become the most prolific men's quarter-finalist in Wimbledon history with a brutal straight-sets dispatch of Grigor Dimitrov.



The seven-times champion and 10-times finalist needed less than 90 minutes to join top-seeded titleholder Andy Murray in the last eight with an ominous 6-4 6-2 6-4 fourth-round triumph.



Federer and 13th-seeded Dimitrov were junior champions a decade apart at the All England Club, but the Swiss master was light years ahead in class this morning.



He committed just 11 unforced errors and dropped serve only once in swatting aside the Bulgarian for the sixth time in as many meetings.



"It's very special. I'm very happy," Federer said.

