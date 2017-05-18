 

Video: Rafael Nadal rushes to mate's side, shows heart-warming on-court sportsmanship at Italian Open

Former tennis world number one Rafael Nadal has shown his softer side, rushing to the aide of compatriot Nicolas Almagro in the pair's Italian open round of 16 match overnight.

Nicolas Almagro suffered a jarred knee at the Italian Open before Nadal graciously helped him from the court.
Source: Tennis TV

As Almagro went down less than four games into the first set with a knee injury, Nadal wasted no time in rushing to his compatriot's side, before aiding him from the court.

Nadal didn't leave Almagro's side as he received treatment, before he had to withdraw from the match altogether.

The win sees Nadal advance to the tournament quarter finals, as he bids to claim three clay court tournaments in a row, having recently taken out titles in both Monte Carlo and Barcelona.

