Video: Rafael Nadal rushes to mate's side, shows heart-warming on-court sportsmanship at Italian Open

Former tennis world number one Rafael Nadal has shown his softer side, rushing to the aide of compatriot Nicolas Almagro in the pair's Italian open round of 16 match overnight.

As Almagro went down less than four games into the first set with a knee injury, Nadal wasted no time in rushing to his compatriot's side, before aiding him from the court.

Nadal didn't leave Almagro's side as he received treatment, before he had to withdraw from the match altogether.