Video: Rafael Nadal lands insane winner around-the-net in straight sets win in Wimbledon's first round

Source:

Associated Press

Back at Wimbledon and still playing his best, Rafael Nadal advanced to the second round at the All England Club.

Nothing could help John Millman against the Spaniard – not even the net.
Source: wimbledon.com

The fourth-seeded Spaniard, who won his 10th French Open title last month, beat John Millman of Australia 6-1, 6-3, 6-2 on No. 1 Court.

Nadal is a two-time champion at Wimbledon. From 2006 to 2011, he reached the final every year except 2009, when he skipped the grass-court major because of injury.

Besides extending his championship record at the French Open, Nadal also reached the Australian Open this year, losing to Roger Federer.

