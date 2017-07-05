Video: Rafael Nadal lands insane winner around-the-net in straight sets win in Wimbledon's first round

Back at Wimbledon and still playing his best, Rafael Nadal advanced to the second round at the All England Club.

The fourth-seeded Spaniard, who won his 10th French Open title last month, beat John Millman of Australia 6-1, 6-3, 6-2 on No. 1 Court.

Nadal is a two-time champion at Wimbledon. From 2006 to 2011, he reached the final every year except 2009, when he skipped the grass-court major because of injury.