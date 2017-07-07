Video: Players left in tears after US tennis star screams in pain after suffering horrifying knee injury

Breaking News
American wild-card entry Bethanie Mattek-Sands injured her right knee during a point and retired from her second-round match at Wimbledon this morning.
Moving up toward the net in the opening game of the third set against Sorana Cirstea of Romania, Mattek-Sands slipped and fell.
She immediately clutched her right knee. She could be heard screaming in pain and sobbing.
Mattek-Sands stayed down in the middle of Court 17 and was attended to by medical personnel.
The 32-year-old Mattek-Sands is ranked No. 1 in women's doubles.
She and her partner, Lucie Safarova, have won three consecutive Grand Slam doubles titles, including at the French Open last month.
