Video: 'To be part of Wimbledon history is truly amazing' - Federer on historic eighth Wimbledon title

After Roger Federer closed out a Wimbledon final that was more of a coronation than a contest with an ace, he sat in his changeover chair and wiped away tears.

Federer beat Marin Cilic in straight sets to become the first men's player to clinch eight titles at the tournament.
That is when it hit him: His wait for record-breaking No. 8 was over.

Until then, Federer wasn't focused on the notion of winning the grass-court tournament more often than any other man in the history of an event first held in 1877.

The 35-year-old Swiss beat Marin Clic in straight sets 6-3, 6-1, 6-4.
All he'd been concerned with, consumed with, was being healthy enough to compete at a high level and, he hoped, to win a title, regardless of what the total count would be.

The 35-year-old Swiss became the oldest champion at The All England Club since 1930.
Capping a marvelous fortnight in which he never dropped a set, Federer won his eighth Wimbledon trophy and 19th Grand Slam championship overall by overwhelming Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 in merely 1 hour, 41 minutes this morning.

"Wimbledon was always my favorite tournament. Will always be my favorite tournament. My heroes walked the grounds here and walked the courts here. Because of them, I think I became a better player, too," said Federer, who will turn 36 next month and is the oldest male champion at the All England Club in the Open era, which began in 1968.

"To mark history here at Wimbledon really means a lot to me just because of all of that, really," he said. "It's that simple."

Maybe the Swiss ace's success is down to the six-month break he took from tennis last year.
His first major title came at Wimbledon in 2003, and was followed by others in 2004, 2005, 2006 and 2007. He won again in 2009 and 2012. But then he lost finals in 2014 and 2015 to Novak Djokovic.

He couldn't be sure another final, let alone title, was possible a year ago, when he lost in the semifinals, then took the rest of 2016 off to let his surgically repaired left knee heal.

"It's been a long road," he said.

Today's outcome was only in doubt for about 20 minutes, the amount of time it took Federer to grab his first lead.

Cilic said afterward he developed a painful blister on his left foot during his semifinal on Saturday, and that affected his ability to move properly or summon the intimidating serves that carried him to his lone Grand Slam title at the 2014 US Open, where he surprisingly beat Federer in the semi-finals.

