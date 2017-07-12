 

Video: Novak Djokovic through to Wimbledon quarter-finals after testing third round

Triple Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic has completed the men's quarter-final line-up at The All England Club with a straight-sets dismissal of unseeded Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.

The second seed was made to work for his straight-sets win over Adrian Mannarino.
Source: TVNZ Duke

In a fourth-round match-up postponed from Monday, Djokovic eased past Mannarino 6-2 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 in two hours and 15 minutes to progress to the last eight without dropping a set.

The second-seed Serb will have just a day to recover before taking on world No.15 and 2010 runner-up Tomas Berdych for a place in the semi-finals.

But he will carry an overwhelming 25-2 head-to-head record over the Czech.

A 26th victory over Berdych could catapult Djokovic into a semi-final blockbuster on Friday with Roger Federer, who faces Milos Raonic in his last- eight match-up tonight.

Neither superstars have dropped a set this campaign.

Djokovic's clash with Mannarino was delayed due to Gilles Muller's epic four- hour, 48-minute win over Rafael Nadal on truly a manic Monday at the 131st championships.

"I'm glad to get it done," Djokovic said.

"It was a long day, a tough day yesterday for both of us, waiting for an entire day to get on the court.

"It is what it is."

Playing under a closed roof on Centre Court, Djokovic looked a man on a mission from the outset to make up for lost time, racing to a 3-0 lead in the opening set before calling for a trainer and taking a pill.

After wrapping up the opening set, he gained a break for 4-2 in the second, only to drop serve and invite Mannarino into a tiebreaker.

The Frenchman let a 4-2 lead slip as Djokovic roared in relief after capturing a two-sets-to-love advantage.

The 12-times major winner sought physiotherapy for an apparent shoulder injury twice in the third set, but a second medical time-out at 4-3 didn't stop him clinching the 39th grand slam quarter-final berth of his career.He said: "We'll see", when asked if his shoulder problem would be a concern against Berdych.

"It's been something that I've been dragging back and forth for a while now," Djokovic said.

"But I'm still managing to play, which is the main thing.

"I've been feeling really good on the court, very motivated to try to get as far as I can in this tournament, one of my favourite tournaments in the world, and hopefully I can maintain this rhythm."

