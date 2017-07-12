Video: Novak Djokovic through to Wimbledon quarter-finals after testing third round

Triple Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic has completed the men's quarter-final line-up at The All England Club with a straight-sets dismissal of unseeded Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.



In a fourth-round match-up postponed from Monday, Djokovic eased past Mannarino 6-2 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 in two hours and 15 minutes to progress to the last eight without dropping a set.



The second-seed Serb will have just a day to recover before taking on world No.15 and 2010 runner-up Tomas Berdych for a place in the semi-finals.



But he will carry an overwhelming 25-2 head-to-head record over the Czech.



A 26th victory over Berdych could catapult Djokovic into a semi-final blockbuster on Friday with Roger Federer, who faces Milos Raonic in his last- eight match-up tonight.



Neither superstars have dropped a set this campaign.



Djokovic's clash with Mannarino was delayed due to Gilles Muller's epic four- hour, 48-minute win over Rafael Nadal on truly a manic Monday at the 131st championships.



"I'm glad to get it done," Djokovic said.



"It was a long day, a tough day yesterday for both of us, waiting for an entire day to get on the court.



"It is what it is."



Playing under a closed roof on Centre Court, Djokovic looked a man on a mission from the outset to make up for lost time, racing to a 3-0 lead in the opening set before calling for a trainer and taking a pill.



After wrapping up the opening set, he gained a break for 4-2 in the second, only to drop serve and invite Mannarino into a tiebreaker.



The Frenchman let a 4-2 lead slip as Djokovic roared in relief after capturing a two-sets-to-love advantage.



The 12-times major winner sought physiotherapy for an apparent shoulder injury twice in the third set, but a second medical time-out at 4-3 didn't stop him clinching the 39th grand slam quarter-final berth of his career.He said: "We'll see", when asked if his shoulder problem would be a concern against Berdych.



"It's been something that I've been dragging back and forth for a while now," Djokovic said.



"But I'm still managing to play, which is the main thing.

