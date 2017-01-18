Video: Novak Djokovic through to second round after mid-match hiccup at Aussie Open

Reigning Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic has overcome a mid-match hiccup to press his claims for an unprecedented seventh title at Melbourne Park.

Djokovic held out gritty Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco 6-1, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 in their opening round clash at Rod Laver Arena last night.

World No.2 Djokovic was almost unstoppable in the opening set with Verdasco only managing to hold serve at 0-5.

But in the second set there were shades of their last meeting at the Doha tournament earlier this month, when world No.40 Verdasco had five match points.

The 33-year-old also has Australian Open giant-killer form, last year eliminating Rafael Nadal in five sets in the first round.

Unforced errors crept into Djokovic's play as he was broken early.

Verdasco then led 4-3 in the tiebreak only for the Serb to reel off the next four points to take a two set lead.

With the win in sight Djokovic put his foot down and wrapped up the match in comfortable fashion.

The 29-year-old serve said he knew the match against Verdasco was going to be tough.

"When I saw the draw, I thought to myself, this is the only match I am going to focus on as I might finish early if he is on," Djokovic said.

But he was satisfied with his performance.

"I managed to start well with great intensity and finish well," Djokovic said.