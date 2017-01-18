Video: Novak Djokovic through to second round after mid-match hiccup at Aussie Open

Source:AAP
Reigning Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic has overcome a mid-match hiccup to press his claims for an unprecedented seventh title at Melbourne Park.
Djokovic held out gritty Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco 6-1, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 in their opening round clash at Rod Laver Arena last night.
World No.2 Djokovic was almost unstoppable in the opening set with Verdasco only managing to hold serve at 0-5.
But in the second set there were shades of their last meeting at the Doha tournament earlier this month, when world No.40 Verdasco had five match points.
The 33-year-old also has Australian Open giant-killer form, last year eliminating Rafael Nadal in five sets in the first round.
Unforced errors crept into Djokovic's play as he was broken early.
Verdasco then led 4-3 in the tiebreak only for the Serb to reel off the next four points to take a two set lead.
With the win in sight Djokovic put his foot down and wrapped up the match in comfortable fashion.
The 29-year-old serve said he knew the match against Verdasco was going to be tough.
"When I saw the draw, I thought to myself, this is the only match I am going to focus on as I might finish early if he is on," Djokovic said.
But he was satisfied with his performance.
"I managed to start well with great intensity and finish well," Djokovic said.
"The second set was a gamble that could have gone either way."
