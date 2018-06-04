Video: Novak Djokovic storms into French Open quarter-finals in straight sets

Resurgent former champion Novak Djokovic has progressed to his 12th French Open quarter-final with an ominous 6-3 6-4 6-2 fourth-round win over Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco.



Seeded 20th after a well-documented slump, Djokovic blunted Verdasco's explosive firepower with his signature counter-punching to book an unlikely last-eight date with Marco Cecchinato.



The unheralded Italian upset Belgian seventh seed David Goffin 7-5 4-6 6-0 6-3 to qualify for his first grand slam quarter-final.



Djokovic was given a ferocious fight in the early stages with the opening three games against Verdasco lasting 29 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.



But what looked like being a long night for the 12-times grand slam champion ended up being a reasonably comfortable one.



One break of serve was enough to take the opening set and, despite Verdasco producing some thunderous winners to stay in touch in the second, the left- hander's challenge faded.

