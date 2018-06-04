 

Video: Novak Djokovic storms into French Open quarter-finals in straight sets

Resurgent former champion Novak Djokovic has progressed to his 12th French Open quarter-final with an ominous 6-3 6-4 6-2 fourth-round win over Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco.

The 12-time Grand Slam winner defeated Fernando Verdasco at Roland Garros.
Source: SKY

Seeded 20th after a well-documented slump, Djokovic blunted Verdasco's explosive firepower with his signature counter-punching to book an unlikely last-eight date with Marco Cecchinato.

The unheralded Italian upset Belgian seventh seed David Goffin 7-5 4-6 6-0 6-3 to qualify for his first grand slam quarter-final.

Djokovic was given a ferocious fight in the early stages with the opening three games against Verdasco lasting 29 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.

But what looked like being a long night for the 12-times grand slam champion ended up being a reasonably comfortable one.

One break of serve was enough to take the opening set and, despite Verdasco producing some thunderous winners to stay in touch in the second, the left- hander's challenge faded.

Djokovic, who completed his career grand slam by winning in Paris in 2016, raced away with the third set to close out victory in two hours and 25 minutes.

