Video: The Netherlands' Robin Haase comes from behind to defeat Kiwi Finn Tearney at ASB Classic

Kiwi tennis player Finn Tearney has been knocked out of the ASB Classic tournament today, going down to the Netherlands' Robin Haase 6-4, 7-5 in Auckland.

Tearney, 26, started strongly, leading in the first set 3-0 before the Dutchman found his rhythm and beat the New Zealander in straight sets.

The Kiwi did well to keep up with Haase, 29, in the second set with the scores level at 5-5. But Haase ranked 58th in the world was too good for Tearney, winning the second set 7-5.