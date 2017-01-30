 

Video: The moment Roger Federer claims historic Australian Open title

Federer won his 18th career title with a thrilling five set win over Rafael Nadal in Melbourne.
Watch: Did Serena Williams snub her fiance after Aussie Open victory?

Roger Federer wins Australian Open

The new kid on the All Blacks Sevens' block is already proving he's one to watch.

'There's a glimpse of NZ's future!' Playmaker Koroi tears English defence to pieces, sets up three stunning tries

Iosefo amazed commentators making an incredible catch and offload with one hand against Japan.

As it happened: Blitzboks claim Wellington title for first time since 2002, All Blacks Sevens slump to sixth

Turns out Bieber is a dab hand with the hockey stick, as he showed in an All Star match in LA today.

Watch: He shoots, he scores! Justin Bieber shows classy moves on the ice in celebrity ice hockey match

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

'The time is right to recognise her positive impact' - Prince Harry and William commission statue of Princess Diana

The statue will be erected in Kensington Palace 20 years on since her death in 1997.

