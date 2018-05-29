 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Video: Lucky Argentinian loser Marco Trungelliti drives 10 hours from Barcelona to Paris, defeats Bernard Tomic at French Open

share

Source:

AAP

Bernard Tomic's French Open campaign is over following a tough four-set first- round loss to Marco Trungelliti, an Argentine battler penning the feel-good story of the tournament.

The South American drove all night with his brother, mother and grandmother to Paris after he was given a second chance to compete.
Source: SKY

Trungelliti snapped Tomic's career-best seven-match clay-court winning streak with a spirited 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory over the Australian qualifier at Roland Garros today.

Trungelliti had been the latest of late replacements for Nick Kyrgios, whose 11th-hour withdrawal with a chronic elbow injury denied fans a first-time grudge match between Australian tennis's two most polarising talents.

The South American made an epic 10-hour drive from Barcelona to Paris yesterday to assume Kyrgios's place in the main draw after tournament officials ran out of "lucky losers" from qualifying to fill the void.

Trungelliti returned from his Spanish base with his mother, grandmother and brother after losing to Pole Hubert Hurkacz in the final round of qualifying when alerted about his second chance.

After arriving back in the French capital just before midnight on the eve of his unexpected date with Tomic, the 28-year-old received.

Generous applause from the crowd on Court 9, which included his mother, grandmother and a couple of excited mates.

Ironically, it was Trungelliti left waiting for several minutes for Tomic to appear.

The Australian could have been excused for thinking he'd received a walkover in the second round, with Trungelliti only revealed as his opponent 21 minutes before the match.

Instead it was clear from the outset that Tomic was in for a fight.

Despite his lowly ranking of No.190 in the world, Trungelliti is certainly no mug on clay.

He dumped Wimbledon and Australian Open finalist Marin Cilic from the Roland Garros draw two years ago took the opening set against Tomic in 46 minutes to signal his intentions.

Actually ranked 18 spots below the Argentine following his spectacular fall from grace, Tomic battled back to level the match at one set apiece before the turning point early in the pivotal third set.

A Tomic forehand return, with Trungelliti serving at 0-1 and love-30 down, narrowly missed the line, denying Australia's one-time grand slam quarter- finalist a triple break point.

Opportunity lost, Tomic conceded the set after being broken the very next game and failed to recover as Trungelliti also claimed the fourth set to complete a memorable triumph in six minutes shy of three hours.

The journeyman's reward is at least $90,000 pay day - the biggest cheque of his career - and a clash with Romanian Marius Copil or Italian Marco Cecchinato for an unlikely spot in the last 32 at a slam for the first time.

Tomic, who had been winless since January until his unexpected revival on the European clay, must settle for a projected rankings rise of 28 spots to No.178 in the world ahead of his favoured grass-court swing.

The 25-year-old was in no mood to discuss his exit beyond saying he performed "okay" and that his encouraging clay-court form was "solid".

He refused to reveal his plans beyond returning to his Monte Carlo base and dismissed a question asking if he was motivated to play on "primarily for financial reasons".

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:47
1
The All Blacks kick-start their 2018 international season against France next Saturday in Auckland.

Watch: All Blacks train in chilly Christchurch conditions, prepare for French challenge

2
Former Hurricanes prop poses for a photo with former NRL star winger Semi Radradra, former All Blacks midfielder Malakai Fekitoa and Fijian star Josua Tuisova after their Barbarians win over England in London.

'Moment I'll cherish for the rest of my life' - Cult former Hurricanes hero Tongan Bear rubs shoulders with international stars during Barbarians thumping of England


00:30
3
Payne, 32, suffered a serious head knock for the British and Irish Lions during their tour of NZ last year.

'It's a bit gutting' - ex-Blues and Ireland back Jared Payne on retiring from rugby due to concussion

01:40
4
The Hurricanes winger is taking part in the Islamic observance to support his wife.

Watch: Julian Savea explains why he's doing Ramadan – 'I'm still learning'

5
Peter Samu in a scrum during the warm up for the Highlands V Crusaders, Super Rugby Preseason match in Waimumu, Gore, Southland, New Zealand. 15 February 2018. Copyright Image: Clare Toia-Bailey/www.photosport.nz

Crusaders forward Peter Samu set to join Brumbies in 2019

Rug up NZ! Whangarei shivers through coldest May morning in 42 years, South Island towns hit -6 and there's more on the way

NIWA meteorologist warns tonight could be even colder across the country.

00:21
Police say they are investigating the incident, which took place in Pakuranga.

Video: Police officer filmed punching 13-year-old during Auckland arrest - police say it was a 'tactic' to get him to cooperate

Police say the boy now faces charges of disorderly behaviour, failing to stop, dangerous driving and resisting police.

03:42
It's the highest rating party still, but National doesn't have enough support to govern.

'It doesn't have any allies, ACT's not doing its job' – political editor Jessica Mutch on National's poll problems

It's fascinating to see leaders tackle their issues but National needs allies.

00:26
A 12-year-old girl, a passenger, died at the scene and the 15-year-old male driver died later in hospital.

Raw: Eyewitness video shows police car chasing Subaru before vehicle crashes in Palmerston North - two teens die in latest police pursuit

The victims were the fifth and sixth people to die following chases in 2018.

02:50
One and five shoppers pinches from supermarkets by putting in the code for cheaper items at self-serve checkouts – Daniel Faitaua isn't one of them.

One in five shoppers 'steals' from the self-serve checkout - are you one of them?

Recently, an Aussie supermarket realised they sold more 'avocados' than they ever had in stock.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 