Video: Looming sister act! Serena Williams demolishes Lucic-Baroni to meet sister Venus in Australian Open final

Turning back the clock, Serena and Venus Williams will clash in a grand slam title decider for an incredible ninth time after scoring contrasting Australian Open semi-final triumphs.

Serena is chasing her 23rd grand slam when she meets Venus in the final.
Venus needed almost two-and-a-half hours today to see off CoCo Vandeweghe 6-7 (3-7) 6-2 6-3 to become the oldest women's finalist in professional tennis history, before Serena crushed Croatia's Mirjana Lucuc-Baroni 6-2 6-1 in a commanding display.

The all-conquering sisters last squared off for a grand slam crown at Wimbledon in 2009, when Serena prevailed 7-6 (7-3) 6-2.

