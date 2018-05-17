Video: Karolina Pliskova fined 'four-digit amount' for smashing gaping hole in umpire's chair during Italian Open meltdown

Tennis player Karolina Pliskova has been fined a "four-digit amount" for smashing an umpire's chair at a tournament in Rome earlier this week.

The world number five was furious at a line call in the penultimate game of her loss to Greek player Maria Sakkari.

After her smash was called out - and shown on TV replays to be inside the line - Pliskova pleaded with umpire Marta Mrozinska to over-rule but to no avail.

After Sakkari wrapped up victory, Pliskova initially held out her hand to Mrozinska only to withdraw it and smash her racket against the side of the umpire's chair, creating a sizeable hole.

The WTA does not make its sanctions public but Pliskova's fiance and manager Michal Hrdlicka revealed on Twitter both that the 26-year-old had been fined and that she will donate the same amount to charity.

"Karolina was fined by the WTA and accepted the fine," he wrote.