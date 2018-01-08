Video: 'It's not Sharapova, it's Shapovalov' – pronunciation of teen tennis sensation's name clarified

It's not a classic Kiwi dessert or the surname of another famous tennis player, but 18-year-old sensation Denis Shapovalov has heard it all before.

The Canadian tennis player was wrapping up his interview with 1 NEWS Sport's Andrew Saville when the reporter decided to get clarification on how to pronounce his surname ahead of his debut at the ASB Classic later today.

"It's shar-poe-var-lov," he joked.

Shapovalov begins his maiden Auckland campaign against Brazilian qualifier Rogerio Dutra Silva this evening on centre court at a scheduled time of 8:20pm.

The teenager had a break out year on the circut last in 2017, reaching the first round of Wimbledon early on before turning heads when he reached the fourth round of the US Open later in the year.

ASB Classic tournament director Karl Budge told 1 NEWS earlier this week he is a name to remember.

"He is the future of men's tennis," he said.