Video: Emotional Venus Williams through to Wimbledon semi-finals in straight-sets

Source:

AAP

Five-time champion Venus Williams has advanced to her 10th Wimbledon semi-finals with a record-equalling 86th victory at the All England Club.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion defeated Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko.
Source: Wimbledon.com

The oldest player left in the draw ended the 11-match winning streak of the youngest, French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, with a 6-3 7-5 victory this morning.

Her success matched sister Serena's record of match wins on London's hallowed grass courts and thrust the 37-year-old into a last-four showdown with sixth-seeded Brit Johanna Konta.

Bidding to become the oldest champion in the open era, Williams slammed eight aces and dropped serve only once in the 73-minute encounter.

