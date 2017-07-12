Video: Emotional Venus Williams through to Wimbledon semi-finals in straight-sets

Five-time champion Venus Williams has advanced to her 10th Wimbledon semi-finals with a record-equalling 86th victory at the All England Club.



The oldest player left in the draw ended the 11-match winning streak of the youngest, French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, with a 6-3 7-5 victory this morning.



Her success matched sister Serena's record of match wins on London's hallowed grass courts and thrust the 37-year-old into a last-four showdown with sixth-seeded Brit Johanna Konta.