 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Video: Elated Rafael Nadal powers through Canadian rival to secure Aussie Open semi-final spot

share

Source:

SKY

Nadal wound back the clock defeating Milos Raonic in straight sets 6-4, 7-6, 6-4 at Rod Laver Arena.
Source: SKY

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:51
1

'You could call it the Moody-shuffle' - All Black Joe Moody shows off his unusual dance moves in front of Parris Goebel

00:52
2
Breakfast caught up with the star as he makes his return from an achilles injury.

Video: Sonny Bill Williams on life at home, injury recovery and whether he expects to play for the All Blacks this year

3
New Zealand heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker v Andy Ruiz Jr. WBO World Heavyweight Title. Burger King Road to the title by Duco Boxing. Vector Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 10 December 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Bidding war set to decide Joseph Parker's first title defence

00:29
4
McCullum and Ben Cutting could only manage 15 when they needed 23 in their super over against Sydney Sixers.

Video: Brendon McCullum goes down swinging as Heat lose in thrilling super-over against Sydney Sixers

00:34
5
The outspoken rugby coach announced today that NZ born Dylan Hartley will captain his Six Nations side – though the attention was on his eye.

Eddie Jones sports bizarre shiner, announces Dylan Hartley as England's skipper

02:30
Red Warrior Entertainment and its American owner announced the Tongan cabinet had given it a gaming license.

Tonga knocks back American Indian's casino plan

But it appears the Government has given Red Warrior Entertainment approval for a development project which includes building hotels.

00:40
‘The lights, the music, putting the money in, feeling the knob and buttons… I thought the machines were talking to me’

Video: 'I actually thought I could read the machines' - gambler baffled by her own pokies addiction

Delia's tragic story comes as latest figures show fewer people are hitting pokies in pubs and clubs but they spent substantially more on them last year.

03:43
The move has been prompted by fears that if another earthquake hits, people could be killed by falling masonry.

Wellington's quake-threatened building owners say $30k not enough for strengthening

Around 300 building owners have a year to fix masonry and parapets.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:33
Khoder Nasser has hit out at claims links between SBW and controversial clerics could affect a deal with BMW.

Sonny Bill Williams' manager slams BMW contract claims as 'totally off the mark'

There had been complaints by BMW customers over SBW's links to controversial Muslim clerics.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ