Video: Djokovic survives scare to advance to third round of Madrid Open

Defending champion Novak Djokovic recovered from a 3-0 deficit in the third set to defeat Nicolas Almagro 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 and reach the third round at the Madrid Open today.

The World No.2 eventually pulled through in three sets against Nicolas Almagro, 6-1,4-6,7-5.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

Djokovic rallied in the final set by breaking Almagro to go up 6-5 and served out to earn his 15th win of the season in over two hours.

The second-seeded Djokovic will next play either Gilles Simon of France or Feliciano Lopez of Spain.

Djokovic cruised in the first set by breaking the 76th-ranked Almagro three times.

The Spanish wild card entrant rallied in front of the home crowd in the second set, saving all four break points he conceded and breaking at 4-5 to eventually extend the match.

Almagro was two points away from going up 4-2 in the final set but was not able to capitalise on his chances.

It was an important opening-round win for the second-ranked Djokovic as he tries to turn his season around and regain his form going into the French Open later this month.

He won in Doha to start the season but never made it past the quarterfinals in the following four tournaments he played.

In his first clay-court tournament, in Monte Carlo, Djokovic was eliminated by David Goffin in quarterfinals.

Djokovic had his playing time diminished this year because of an elbow injury. Today's match was his first since splitting with longtime coach Marian Vajda.

