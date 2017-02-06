 

Video: Canada disqualified from Davis Cup after player smashes ball at umpire

Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov has had a moment to forget, having to default in his Davis Cup clash with Great Britain's Kyle Edmund after striking a ball at the chair umpire.

With Edmund already in control of the match, Shapovalov lashed out by recklessly smashing a ball having lost a point.

The ball cannoned towards umpire Arnaud Gabas, who could not take evasive action in time.

Shapovalov immediately apologised, before withdrawing from the match.

Denis Shapovalov's outburst saw his side lose the match to Great Britain’s Kyle Edmund.
