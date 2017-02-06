Video: Canada disqualified from Davis Cup after player smashes ball at umpire

Source:The Tennis Channel
Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov has had a moment to forget, having to default in his Davis Cup clash with Great Britain's Kyle Edmund after striking a ball at the chair umpire.
With Edmund already in control of the match, Shapovalov lashed out by recklessly smashing a ball having lost a point.
The ball cannoned towards umpire Arnaud Gabas, who could not take evasive action in time.
Shapovalov immediately apologised, before withdrawing from the match.
