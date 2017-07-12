Video: Bamboozled Wimbledon fan struggles with poncho while rain falls

Source:
A poor tennis fan has had his hilarious struggles with putting a poncho on while watching Wimbledon action commentated on and televised to the world.
The hapless fan was watching Jamie Murray and Martina Hingis in a mixed doubles match against Roman Jebavy and Lucie Hradecka earlier today when rain interrupted play.
He battled with the jacket and could be seen fumbling for around 30 seconds as he desperately tries to grapple with the garment.
The broadcast eventually cut away from the fan, leaving many wondering whether he eventually did get it fitted or simply gave up and accepted he was wearing a straitjacket instead.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport