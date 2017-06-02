 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Tennis


Video: Aussie bad boy Nick Kyrgios smashes two racquets in epic French Open meltdown

share

Source:

AAP

Grief-stricken Nick Kyrgios has conceded his French Open hopes were all but cooked when his grandfather died in April.

Kyrgios also reportedly told a spectator to get him a beer during his defeat by Kevin Anderson at Roland Garros.
Source: Nine/ Sky

Australia's last man standing crashed out of the season's second grand slam in Paris with a 5-7 6-4 6-1 6-2 second-round loss to tough South African Kevin Anderson overnight.

Kyrgios entered the tournament under a fitness cloud - and hip and shoulder niggles undoubtedly contributed to his demise as the 22-year-old coughed up an uncharacteristic nine double-faults in the four-set defeat.

After dominating early and in one game delivering an extraordinary four straight aces, Kyrgios's serve faltered when it became apparent that hip and shoulder complaints made it impossible to extract any leg drive and follow through for his most lethal weapon.

But it was emotional torment that undermined Kyrgios's campaign.

"After my grandpa passing, I just lost a lot of motivation to do anything, really," Kyrgios said.

"When I was back home, it was tough. I mean, I can't talk about it. I can't.

"But I haven't really put together any good training in the last couple weeks. Obviously, just trying to manage some niggles.

"And, obviously, I haven't really structured any good training in the last five weeks.

"So I don't think I was match-ready to play best-of-five sets, but he played well today. So he was too good."

After a blazing hardcourt run in the United States - including two wins over defending French Open champion Novak Djokovic - Christos Kyrgios's death and his grandson's injuries conspired to limit Australia's top men's hope to a build-up of just four claycourt matches.

"Obviously, it's disappointing just to lose, but, to be fair, my preparation for the claycourt season hasn't been great. I feel like I've way underdone," the 18th seed said.

Kyrgios's elimination leaves perennial women's contender Samantha Stosur as Australia's only third-round hope at Roland Garros.

His demise was as dramatic as it was disappointing.

Early on against Anderson, the 22-year-old displayed in one extraordinary game why he could become Australia's first men's French Open champion in almost half a century.

But a point penalty for a violent assault on a changeover chair will instead dominate TV highlights, rather than Kyrgios's four flush aces in one love service hold.

Lleyton Hewitt predicted pre-tournament that Kyrgios's lethal serve could cause carnage on the red clay and aid the 22-year-old's prospects of venturing deep in the championship.

The Australian Davis Cup captain looked prophetic as he watched courtside when Kyrgios achieved one of the rarest feats in tennis.

The stunning effort occurred in the eighth game of the opening set.

It was only three games later that Kyrgios rocked the one-time world No.10 with the first decisive break of the match.

He swiftly closed out the set before nabbing another early break in the second to forge ahead 2-0 and then 4-2.

But suddenly, as he did in his second-round Australian Open defeat to Andreas Seppi, Kyrgios collapsed.

His body failed him and his mind checked out as he bombed out in two hours and 35 minutes.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:34
1
Ainslie said the pressure from the Kiwis forced him to gybe away from the NZ vessel which ultimately cost them the race.

America's Cup recap: Freakish Team NZ put competition on notice, blowing British rivals out of the water

01:10
2
Osborne is joined by the likes of Kieran Reid and Valerie Adams in this re-working of the Kiwi classic.

Video: All Blacks star turned cop Glen Osborne stars in brilliant Lions tour version of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi

00:30
3
Land Rover BAR lead at the start and were neck and neck at Gate 1 until they hashed up a shocking gybe.

Recap: 'Arghhh, what happened!?' Watch an angry Ben Ainslie scream at bungling crew as Team NZ sails into the distance

02:06
4
It's hoped this tune will be sung with gusto at rugby grounds over the next month or so.

Watch: All Blacks star turned policeman Glen Osborne and famous faces sing Kiwi classic Tutira Mai Nga Iwi for Lions tour

00:17
5
Kyrgios also reportedly told a spectator to get him a beer during his defeat by Kevin Anderson at Roland Garros.

Video: Aussie bad boy Nick Kyrgios smashes two racquets in epic French Open meltdown

404

Error 404

Guru Meditation:

XID: 307067536

Varnish cache server

01:10
Osborne is joined by the likes of Kieran Reid and Valerie Adams in this re-working of the Kiwi classic.

Video: All Blacks star turned cop Glen Osborne stars in brilliant Lions tour version of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi

Osborne is joined by the likes of Kieran Reid and Valerie Adams in this re-working of the Kiwi classic.


02:19
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

A weekend for the fire with cool temperatures and rain on the way

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:34
Ainslie said the pressure from the Kiwis forced him to gybe away from the NZ vessel which ultimately cost them the race.

America's Cup recap: Freakish Team NZ put competition on notice, blowing British rivals out of the water

Even Ben Ainslie admits Team NZ are in a different class.


2017 British & Irish Lions Tour To New Zealand British & Irish Lions Squad Training, Vale Of Glamorgan, Cardiff, Wales 15/5/2017 Jared Payne Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan / www.photosport.nz

Former Blues star Jared Payne ruled out of Lions Test opener against NZ Barbarians

Payne has been ruled out of tomorrow's match against the NZ Provincial Barbarians match due to a calf strain.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ