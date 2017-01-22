Video: Andy Murray suffers shock loss in Aussie Open fourth round

Top-seeded Andy Murray is out of the Australian Open, beaten 7-5, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 by 50th-ranked Mischa Zverev.

Murray, who has lost five Australian Open finals, dropped his serve eight times in the Rod Laver Arena afternoon match that went 3 hours, 34 minutes.

Zverev, a German lefthander and the older brother of Alexander Zverev, who lost to Rafael Nadal in the third round on Saturday, advances to a quarterfinal against the winner of the later match between Roger Federer and Kei Nishikori.

It's the first time since 2002 that neither the No. 1 nor the No. 2 seed has reached the Australian Open quarterfinals.