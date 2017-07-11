 

Video: Andy Murray storms into Wimbledon quarter-finals with straight sets thumping

Top-seeded title-holder Andy Murray has seen off Frenchman Benoit Paire in straight sets to qualify for his 10th consecutive Wimbledon quarter-final.

The defending champion advanced by thrashing France's Benoit Paire.
Britain's two-time champion recovered from a service break down in the opening set to advance 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 6-4 this morning.

Murray will face Sam Querrey on Thursday for a place in the semi-finals after the big-serving American outlasted South Africa's Kevin Anderson 5-7 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 6-7 (11-13) 6-3 in an epic five-setter

