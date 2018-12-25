Victoria Azarenka trains in Auckland ahead of ASB Classic

Victoria Azarenka is the first tennis star to arrive in Auckland ahead of the ASB Classic, hitting the courts to train this afternoon.

The two-time Australian Open champion touched down at Auckland Airport earlier this morning, wasting little time in getting some practice in before the ASB Classic begins.

Currently ranked 51st in the world, Azarenka is one of several big names to play in the 2019 ASB Classic, joined by the likes of Caroline Wozniacki, Venus Williams and Eugenie Bouchard in the draw.