Victoria Azarenka pulls out of ASB Classic in midst of ongoing custody battle

Two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka will not return to the ASB Classic in Auckland this summer, today withdrawing from the tournament altogether.

Azarenka, 28, is currently locked in a custody battle with her former partner, with a US court ruling that the Belarusian star and her son Leo can't leave California while the case is ongoing.

Speaking to 1 NEWS today, tournament director Karl Budge confirmed the news.

"Unfortunately, Vika (Azarenka) is withdrawing," Budge said.

"The family issues that have been publicised the last while means she needs to stay in Califorina. Unfortunately, that means no ASB Classic in 2018 for Azarenka."

While the news of Azarenka's withdrawal is a blow for the tournament, Budge was optimistic of her involvement in the future.

"She's already said that she wants to be back in 2019."

"She desperately wanted to be playing, and as recently as three days ago we all thought she was."

"Unfortunately circumstances have changed, and that means that she needs to be in California next week."