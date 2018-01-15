Venus Williams sent crashing out of Australian Open in first round loss

In-form Swiss Belinda Bencic has sent Venus Williams crashing out of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park, with US Open champ Sloane Stephens also falling at the first hurdle.



Runner-up to sister Serena in last year's final, Venus won't be keeping the trophy in the family after falling 6-3 7-5 in a first-round boilover this afternoon.



With Serena unable to defend her crown in 2018 following the birth last September of her first child, Venus's early exit means there will be no Williams sibling in the second round of the Open for the first time in 21 years.



Bencic, who lost to Serena in the first round last year, was jubilant in victory on Rod Laver Arena, after most didn't give her a chance when the draw came out.



"Oh, honestly, the first reaction from everyone was 'oh bad luck'," Bencic said. "Of course it would be nice to play someone easier first round; get your rhythm."