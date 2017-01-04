Venus Williams pulls out of ASB Classic with injury

ASB Classic second seed and headline player Venus Williams has pulled out of the WTA Auckland tournament with an injury.

The American tennis player earlier today beat Kiwi youngster Jade Lewis 7-6, 6-2 to set up a second round match with Naomi Osaka later this evening.

A SKY Sport commentator said Williams has sustained an arm injury.

The withdrawal means Osaka will get a walkover to the quarterfinals.

The 36-year-old's sister Serena is still in the competition and will face Madison Brengle this afternoon.