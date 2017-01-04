Venus Williams outclasses Kiwi newcomer Jade Lewis, winning in straight sets

Source:
New Zealand teenager Jade Lewis has lost 7-6, 6-2 against veteran tennis star Venus Williams today, in the first round of the ASB Classic in Auckland.
Lewis, 18, showed no fear and at one stage of the first set had Williams on the ropes, leading 5-3.
But Williams, 36, showed her class winning the tiebreak 7-2 to take out the first set.
The experience of Williams started to show with the American star taking out the second set with relative ease 6-2.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport