TODAY |

Venus Williams knocked out of Wimbledon in straight sets

Source:  Associated Press

Venus Williams has been knocked out of Wimbledon, falling in the second round in straight sets.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Williams lost in straight sets, humbled 6-0 in the second by Ons Jabeur. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

She faced five break points in the 22-point opening game before she held, and things went downhill from there as she lost to No. 21 Ons Jabeur 7-5, 6-0.

Playing for the second day in a row, the 41-year-old Williams seemed to tire. She had only 15 winners and 36 unforced errors.

Williams was playing in the tournament for the 23rd time. She has won the title five times, most recently in 2008.

Venus Williams departs from the court after her 7-5, 6-0 loss in the second round to Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon. Source: Associated Press

Her Wimbledon isn’t over yet - she’s also playing mixed doubles with Nick Kyrgios.

Williams' sister Serena retired with a leg injury during her first-round match Wednesday.

Tennis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Ex-Warriors star Konrad Hurrell knocked out in on-field clash
2
Fan involved in major Tour de France crash arrested
3
All Blacks get reality check in recalled players' 'emotional' talks
4
New Warriors rushed into starting side to face Dragons
5
Norris to debut for Māori All Blacks while Parkinson returns
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE

Federer advances at Wimbledon after opponent retires

Stefanos Tsitsipas knocked out of Wimbledon on day one

Serena Williams says she won't play at Olympics

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon for 'personal time', committed to Olympics