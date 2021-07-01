Venus Williams knocked out of Wimbledon in straight sets

Venus Williams has been knocked out of Wimbledon, falling in the second round in straight sets.

She faced five break points in the 22-point opening game before she held, and things went downhill from there as she lost to No. 21 Ons Jabeur 7-5, 6-0.

Playing for the second day in a row, the 41-year-old Williams seemed to tire. She had only 15 winners and 36 unforced errors.

Williams was playing in the tournament for the 23rd time. She has won the title five times, most recently in 2008.

Venus Williams departs from the court after her 7-5, 6-0 loss in the second round to Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon. Source: Associated Press

Her Wimbledon isn’t over yet - she’s also playing mixed doubles with Nick Kyrgios.