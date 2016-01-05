 

Venus Williams into ninth Australian Open quarter-final

AAP

Venus Williams has notched yet another career milestone, charging into her ninth Australian Open quarter-final at Melbourne Park.

Venus Williams of the USA during the 2016 ASB Classic Womens. ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand. Tuesday 5 January 2016. Copyright Photo: Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz

Venus Williams in action during her first round match on Day Two at the ASB Classic.

Source: Photosport

The 36-year-old former world No.1 resisted a stern challenge from Mona Barthel to defeat the German qualifier 6-3 7-5 at Rod Laver Arena today. 

The American 13th seed next plays Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova after the Russian upset eighth-seeded countrywoman Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-3 6-3 in her fourth-round match.

The ageless champion has stormed into the last eight without dropping a set and looms as a potentially dangerous semi-final threat to world No.1 and defending champion Angelique Kerber.

"This is what you do all the hard work in the off-season for. It's wonderful to be in an opportunity to advance even further. I love it. It's such a blessing," said Williams, without offering a hint of any plans to slow down.

"I think I was born to play this game, I really do. I've been blessed enough to do something I love and I think this was my calling because I grew so big and so tall and I can cover the court and hit it hard. I was meant to do this."

