Venus Williams cruises into Aussie Open third round with dominant straight sets win

Venus Williams has extended her record run at majors by downing Swiss Stefanie Voegele in the second round of the Australian Open.

Venus Williams in action during her first round match on Day Two at the ASB Classic. Source: Photosport

The 13th-seeded American won 6-3 6-2 this afternoon to set up a clash in the round of 32 against either countrywoman Varvara Lepchenko or Duan Ying-Ying from China.

The 36-year-old Williams is playing in her 73rd grand slam tournament, two more than the previous Open-era mark set by fellow American Amy Frazier.

Williams has won seven major singles titles, but the closest she has come to lifting the Australian Open crown was back in 2003, when she lost in the final to younger sister Serena.

She was rarely troubled by Voegele, who won her way into the main draw at Melbourne Park through qualifying.

Williams broke Voegele's serve on five occasions in a match that lasted one hour and 23 minutes, while only dropping her own serve once.

Later on today, Venus and Serena Williams will begin their bid for a 15th grand slam women's doubles title.

"I have a great partner," said Venus.