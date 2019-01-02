TODAY |

Venus Williams to compete in Australian Open mixed doubles

Source:  Associated Press

Venus Williams is not quite done at the Australian Open.

Venus Williams. Source: Photosport

The owner of a total of 23 Grand Slam titles -- seven in singles, 14 in women's doubles with younger sister Serena, two in mixed doubles -- has entered the mixed competition at Melbourne Park.

She hasn't won a mixed doubles championship at a major in 22 years, when she and Justin Gimelstob took home the trophies from the 1998 Australian Open and French Open. Her partner this time is Juan Sebastian Cabal.

He is currently ranked No. 1 in men's doubles after winning Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 2019 with Robert Farah, who was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Federation this week pending a disciplinary hearing after failing a drug test.

The 39-year-old Williams was eliminated in the first round of singles in Australia on Monday by 15-year-old Coco Gauff.

Williams was the oldest entrant in women's singles; Gauff was the youngest.

Tennis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sonny Bill Williams to cover up sponsor's logo on Toronto Wolfpack jersey due to religious beliefs
2
Sonny Bill Williams quashes 'ridiculous' talks of playing for Kiwis or Samoa
3
Relentless Silver Ferns hand Jamaica 26-goal thumping at Nations Cup
4
'What's best for the team' - Kane Williamson coy on all-format Black Caps captaincy
5
'Is that a serious question?' - Nick Kyrgios perplexed by Aussie Open reporter's query about banana
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE

Big names Gauff, Wozniacki, Osaka all advance into Australian Open third round
00:21

'Is that a serious question?' - Nick Kyrgios perplexed by Aussie Open reporter's query about banana

Roger Federer, Serena Williams headline third day of Australian Open action
00:15

Australian Open seventh seed Alexander Zverev makes huge pledge for bushfires