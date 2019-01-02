Venus Williams to compete in Australian Open mixed doubles

Venus Williams is not quite done at the Australian Open.

Venus Williams. Source: Photosport

The owner of a total of 23 Grand Slam titles -- seven in singles, 14 in women's doubles with younger sister Serena, two in mixed doubles -- has entered the mixed competition at Melbourne Park.

She hasn't won a mixed doubles championship at a major in 22 years, when she and Justin Gimelstob took home the trophies from the 1998 Australian Open and French Open. Her partner this time is Juan Sebastian Cabal.

He is currently ranked No. 1 in men's doubles after winning Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 2019 with Robert Farah, who was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Federation this week pending a disciplinary hearing after failing a drug test.

The 39-year-old Williams was eliminated in the first round of singles in Australia on Monday by 15-year-old Coco Gauff.