 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Venus Williams' comeback: 'I want to go further, I'm not happy just with this'

share

Martin Tasker 

1 NEWS Sport Reporter

The 36-year-old veteran powered into the semis for the first time in 14 years at the Aussie Open.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

Related

Martin Tasker

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Sonny Bill Williams prepares to take to the field for the Sevens.

BMW stands by contract with Sonny Bill Williams, despite complaints over links to controversial Muslim clerics

00:30
2
Adams nailed a block and dunk in transition to give OKC a short-live lead before setting an unmovable screen for Westbrook to score the game winner off.

Watch: Unstoppable Steven Adams conjures two game-winning plays in final minute of tense clash with Jazz

00:11
3
Adam Wilson was filming his competitors battling the rugged terrain. Then the locals busted in on the action.

Watch: 'Full stampede!' Kiwi Red Bull racer dodges 100 sprinting deer

00:28
4
The Belgian tennis legend reached world no. 1 in both singles and doubles in her 15 year career.

Kim Clijsters, Andy Roddick joining International Tennis Hall of Fame


5

Stan Wawrinka coasts to Aussie Open semis with straight sets win over Tsonga

01:59
The two politicians traded verbal bows at the Ratana Marae today.

No alliance likely between Gareth Morgan and Winston Peters after they trade jibes at Ratana

The Opportunities Party leader called the NZ First leader "an Uncle Tom" while Mr Peters labelled Mr Morgan a "toothless sheep".

01:51
Donald Trump held a business breakfast with 12 of America's leading CEOs, who said the meeting was "great" and "positive".

Trump praised by leading CEOs invited to share suggestions on how to create jobs for America

Donald Trump held a business breakfast with 12 of America's leading CEOs.

00:36
The Edge host, who has openly struggled to conceive with co-host and wife Jay Jay Harvey, is sad he's "never going to be a dad".

'I'm never going to be a dad' - Dom Harvey's impassioned plea to join co-host for birth of his child

Today on The Edge, things took quite an emotional turn while the crew was on air.

01:25
TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest update.

'Still a bit of coughing and spluttering to come in our summer weather'

TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest update.

03:28
Free trade supporters were dealt a big blow today, with Donald Trump making good on his promise to pull the US out of the TPP trade pact.

'We need to start again' - anti-TPP campaigners see opportunity in Trump's withdrawl

The US is officially out of the 12-nation deal.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ