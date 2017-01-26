 

Will Venus take on Serena? 'More than anything, I want to see her across the net from me'

Venus Williams has beaten CoCo Vandeweghe 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-3 to reach the final of the Australian Open, becoming the oldest finalist at the tournament in the Open era.

At 36 years old, Williams says her moment in the sun isn't over and she wants to take on her sister in the Aussie Open finals.
Williams tossed her racket after clinching it on her fourth match point and put her hands up to her face in disbelief before crossing her arms over her heart. She then did a stylish pirouette on the court as the crowd gave her a standing ovation.

"Everyone has their moment in the sun," she said afterward. "Maybe mine has gone on a while. I'd like to keep that going. I've got nothing else to do."

The 36-year-old Williams rallied in the match after dropping a set for the first time in the tournament, breaking Vandeweghe four times over the final two sets.

Williams last reached a Grand Slam final at Wimbledon in 2009, the longest gap between major finals for any player in the Open era.

She also reached the final of the Australian Open for the first time since 2003 - a gap of 14 years.

Williams will face her sister - six-time champion Serena - or Croatian surprise packet Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in Saturday night's final.

"It's an unbelievable thing to watch Serena Williams play tennis. I would love to be out here and I would more than anything love to see her across the net from me on Saturday," Venus said.

That title decider at the All England Club almost eight years ago was also Venus's last before being diagnosed with Srojden's syndrome - a debilitating auto-immune disease - that threatened to end her celebrated career.

