Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova has been upset in the second round of the US Open by Caroline Garcia of France.

Karolina Pliskova. Source: Photosport

Pliskova failed to convert two set points in the second set and lost 6-1, 7-6 (2).

It was the first time since 2008 that the top-seeded woman lost in the second round at the Open.

Pliskova was a finalist at the Open in 2016 for the best Grand Slam result of her career.