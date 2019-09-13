US Open finalist and World No.4 Daniil Medvedev confirmed for ASB Classic

The ASB Classic has secured another top 10 player for next year's tournament with men's World No.4 Daniil Medvedev confirmed to make his Auckland debut.

Tournament organisers confirmed this morning the 23-year-old Russian will play in Auckland in January, joining Serena Williams and Bianca Andreescu as the headline players competing so far.

“I’ve heard a lot about Auckland and I’m looking forward to playing there," Medvedev said.

"I’ve got friends who’ve played there before and they talk about how much they enjoy it, so I’m excited to get there."

The signing means the ASB Classic will now feature three of the four finalists from this year's US Open with men's winner Rafael Nadal the only one missing.

Medvedev's run to the final against Nadal capped off an impressive run in the US in which he made his first two ATP Tour Masters finals. He won the second final in Cincinnati to claim his first title at that level.

Making the title that much sweeter was the fact Medvedev went through Novak Djokovic to win it - his second win against the former World No.1 this year.

Medvedev then captured the tennis world's attention at the US Open when he clawed his way back from two set deficit to force a fifth set against Nadal in the final.

ASB Classic tournament director Karl Budge said he was thrilled to have secured another big name for next year.

“Daniil is in amazing form right now and only getting better. Not many players have got multiple wins over Novak let alone twice in one year. He’s captured five titles already and I suspect this number is only going to grow," Budge said.



“Having the World No.4 is a huge get for us. He’s one of the highest ranked male players we’ve ever had come to Auckland. With what we know we have up our sleeve, we are in great shape to quite possibly sell out the entire fortnight for the first time."