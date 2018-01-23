Unseeded Kyle Edmund stuns Grigor Dimitrov to reach Australian Open semi-final

Unseeded and unheralded Kyle Edmund has become the first British man not named Andy Murray to reach the Australian Open semi-finals in 41 years.



Kyle Edmund at the Australian Open Source: Photosport

The 23-year-old held his nerve to down Bulgarian No.3 seed Grigor Dimitrov 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-4 in a quarter-final lasting two hours and 45 minutes.



The crucial break came in the penultimate game of the fourth set when Edmund successfully challenged a backhand by Dimitrov that was initially called in, only for Hawk-Eye to show it had landed fractionally outside the side-line.



The Brit served out the contest in the following game but he was made to wait an agonising extra few seconds before being declared the victor after the Bulgarian made an unsuccessful challenge on match point.



With three-time major champion Murray absent this year due to a hip injury and women's No.9 seed Johanna Konta departing in the second round, the unseeded Edmund has found himself in the unfamiliar situation of being the focus of British tennis interest at a major.



It's a position he has handled with aplomb.



"Wow!" tweeted Murray after Edmund became only the sixth British man in the Open era to reach the last four at a grand slam.



Not since John Lloyd in 1977 has a British man other than Murray played in the semis of an Australian Open.



"It's an amazing feeling - I'm very happy," said Edmund.



"With these things you're so emotionally engaged that you don't really take it in, you don't really enjoy yourself, so just at the end ... I just really tried to enjoy the moment."



The victory came in Edmund's first-ever match on Rod Laver Arena against a better-credentialled opponent in Dimitrov, who had ended the campaign of local favourite Nick Kyrgios in the previous round.



"He's played hard matches and played a high level match against Nick so I knew it was going to be tough," said Edmund.



"I had a bit of a dip in that second set - I think it was quite poor tennis at some points - but in the third set I managed to break him right at the end.



"I had a little blip in the fourth set but I really just held my nerve in that last game and prayed that last ball was out."

