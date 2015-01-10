 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


'That is the ultimate goal' - Maria Sharapova targets world number one ranking ahead of Australian Open

share

Source:

AAP

It's been almost six years since Maria Sharapova was world No.1 and a decade since she won the Australian Open, but the Russian still hopes to achieve both once more as she rebuilds her tennis career.

Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova

Source: Associated Press

Sharapova is back in Australia for the first time since being banned after a doping violation at the 2016 Open.

The 15-month suspension followed her positive test for Meldonium, which had been banned since the start of that year.

She was controversially back on on Margaret Court Arena chatting with Hamish McLachlan on Thursday night, with Open officials copping worldwide condemnation for the interview broadcast on the Seven Network.

Social media was abuzz as Sharapova's failed drugs test was the elephant in the room, with McLachlan failing to mention the sensational breach, preferring to call the former world No.1's absence from the tour as "time off".

As international media slammed the decision to have Sharapova walk the trophy on court, tournament director Craig Tiley defended the Open's stance - and the five-time grand slam champion.

"We wanted to have a former champion," Tiley said.

"The challenge we always have this week is the Sydney event and the Hobart event.

"In fairness to Maria, the adjudication has occurred on that.

"It's the 10-year anniversary of her winning (in Melbourne), the 30-year anniversary of Melbourne Park and the 50th anniversary of Billie Jean King, since she's won it.

"She deserved the opportunity."

Sharapova took the opportunity to reveal her ambition to return to the very top of the women's rankings.

"That is the ultimate goal, but I realise the depth of the game," the 30-year- old said.

"You have many different champions (on the women's tour) and there's a lot of ups and downs ... but it's anyone's to grab.

"I certainly hope I can put myself in that position ... because I've been there and have delivered on those moments."

Sharapova is ranked 47th in the world and comes to Melbourne Park without the protection of a seeding for the first time since debuting in 2003, a year before she stunned Serena Williams in the Wimbledon final.

She drew Germany's Tatjana Maria in the first round of the Open.

Should she progress, Sharapova is likely to face 14th seed Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia in the second round and fellow former champion Angelique Kerber in the third round.

She said it was "incredibly special" to be back at Melbourne Park after being forced to watch the 2017 tournament from home.

"I watched the whole tournament and I remember it very well," she said.

Sharapova was ill when Serena Williams won the tournament, defeating her sister in the final.

"I was sick in bed with a big box of tissues, hoping I would be putting myself back on the court and through that screen next year," she said.

"That's why being here is incredibly special, to be on this court."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 10: Jimmy Butler #23 of the Minnesota Timberwolves has the ball against Steven Adams #12 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the game on January 10, 2018 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Watch: 'That mother f***** is strong!' Timberwolves star blown away by Steven Adams' physicality


00:18
2
ABC reporter Sarah Hancock was doing a piece to camera before the truck interrupted her news report.

Watch reporter's priceless reaction as hay truck ploughs through inflatable finish line during Aussie cycling race

00:30
3
Aberystwyth RFC's effort against Gowerton is being compared to Gareth Edwards' 1973 try against NZ.

Watch: Welsh club claim to have 'best try that has ever been scored'

00:36
4
The Duco Events boss says Joshua will follow the proud English tradition of failure on the big stage.

Watch: Anthony Joshua will choke against Joseph Parker, says David Higgins

5
Lima Sopoaga celebrates against South Africa

Opinion: Lima Sopoaga chose cash over country - and there's nothing wrong with that

01:55
Ata Marsh works at The Warehouse in Newmarket, Auckland, and has become renowned for her use of Te Reo Maori with customers.

'I just spoke te reo' - meet The Warehouse staffer charming customers with our official language

Ata Marsh and has become renowned for her use of Te Reo Maori with customers in Auckland.

Lima Sopoaga celebrates against South Africa

Opinion: Lima Sopoaga chose cash over country - and there's nothing wrong with that

It's time to understand that players need to look after their families before pleasing fans.

Young traveler man by the mountain lake contemplates beautiful landscape. Shot in the Fiordland national park on New Zealand's South Island.

Federated Farmers calls for backpackers to be paid regular rates - 'Giving them experience isn't payment'

A farm breached worker rights paying them $120 a week plus food, board, the ERA ruled.

02:05
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

'The upper low is stuck' - More rain to come for the West Coast as heavy downfalls sees properties flooded

Dan Corbett has the latest on the slow moving low over the South Island.

01:50
Annike Tauro''s home town being the criminal capital on TV spurred her to try and do some good for others in her community.

'Maori are clever' - Kaitaia woman starts Facebook support page to infuse self-esteem into her community

When Annie Tauroa saw a news story about her town being the criminal capital of NZ she knew she had to do something.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 