Ugo Humbert sheds tears of joy after claiming ASB Classic with victory in all-French final

French youngster Ugo Humbert claimed the first title of his fledgling career, taking out the ASB Classic with a three-set victory over compatriot Benoit Paire.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Playing in his first final, Humbert played out a match lasting over two and a half hours, two of the three sets decided by tie break.

The 21-year-old took the first set 7-6 (7-2), before Paire rallied in the second, which he won 6-3.

With the two Frenchmen unable to be separated in the deciding set, a tie break was again needed to determine the tournament victor.

With Humbert holding three match points at 6-3 in the tie breaker, Paire again refused to lie down, winning two points to bring the scores back to 6-5.