TODAY |

Ugo Humbert sheds tears of joy after claiming ASB Classic with victory in all-French final

Source:  1 NEWS

French youngster Ugo Humbert claimed the first title of his fledgling career, taking out the ASB Classic with a three-set victory over compatriot Benoit Paire.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 21-year-old defeated compatriot Benoit Paire to claim the first trophy of his career. Source: SKY

Playing in his first final, Humbert played out a match lasting over two and a half hours, two of the three sets decided by tie break.

The 21-year-old took the first set 7-6 (7-2), before Paire rallied in the second, which he won 6-3.

With the two Frenchmen unable to be separated in the deciding set, a tie break was again needed to determine the tournament victor.

With Humbert holding three match points at 6-3 in the tie breaker, Paire again refused to lie down, winning two points to bring the scores back to 6-5.

With his last match point though, Humbert held his nerve. Paire hit a return wide to give his younger compatriot his maiden ATP Tour crown.

Tennis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
Aussie comedian Andy Lee reels in screamer in Black Clash T20
2
Watch: Jordie Barrett cleans up Stephen Fleming as Black Clash starts with a bang
3
Beauden Barrett hammers huge six in Black Clash T20
4
Crusaders thrash Hurricanes in Super Rugby pre-season hit out in Ashburton
5
Blues down Chiefs in pre-season clash despite Damian McKenzie looking confident in 20-minute cameo
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE

Crowd favourite John Isner downs Kyle Edmund to reach ASB Classic semi-finals

Kiwi Artem Sitak eliminated at quarter-final stage of ASB Classic doubles

'Are you stupid?' - ASB Classic umpire cops it over wrong challenge as Lopez beats top seed Fognini

Top seeded trans-Tasman pair Michael Venus, John Peers knocked out of ASB Classic