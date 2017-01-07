Two Kiwis in action the highlight on day one of ASB Classic

Kiwi hopefuls Michael Venus and qualifier Finn Tearney will both be in action as the men's ASB Classic kicks off in Auckland.

The tournament begins with seventh seed Steve Johnson of the USA up against Frenchman Stephane Robert at 12:30 on centre court.

That encounter will be followed by Kiwi Tearney, who will be up against Robin Haase of the Netherlands.

Argentine Horacio Zeballos and Jiri Vesley of the Czech Republic will conclude the day session of play.

In the evening, tournament sixth seed Feliciano Lopez of Spain will come face to face with New Zealand's Michael Venus, who was handed a wildcard into the main draw, with the match expected to start at 6:30pm.

The final match of day one will see German wildcard Dustin Brown up against American qualifier Michael Mmoh.