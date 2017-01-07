 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Two Kiwis in action the highlight on day one of ASB Classic

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Kiwi hopefuls Michael Venus and qualifier Finn Tearney will both be in action as the men's ASB Classic kicks off in Auckland.

Karl Budge spoke of the decision to hand Michael Venus an entry into the Auckland tournament’s main draw.
Source: 1 NEWS

The tournament begins with seventh seed Steve Johnson of the USA up against Frenchman Stephane Robert at 12:30 on centre court.

That encounter will be followed by Kiwi Tearney, who will be up against Robin Haase of the Netherlands.

Argentine Horacio Zeballos and Jiri Vesley of the Czech Republic will conclude the day session of play.

In the evening, tournament sixth seed Feliciano Lopez of Spain will come face to face with New Zealand's Michael Venus, who was handed a wildcard into the main draw, with the match expected to start at 6:30pm.

The final match of day one will see German wildcard Dustin Brown up against American qualifier Michael Mmoh.

The third Kiwi in the draw, Artem Sitak, is expected to take to the court on day two of the Auckland tournament.

Related

00:20
The tournament director even tried to coax the likes of Andy Roddick and Lleyton Hewitt out of retirement for the Auckland event.

'We've tried everyone in the top 20' – Karl Budge on filling final wildcard for ASB Classic

Kiwi duo given wildcards into ASB Classic main draw

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:32
1
Two years after it was launched, the 'Boroughs' street basketball project has landed in Auckland.

'You almost feel like you're playing in the NBA' - high-tech basketball courts up and running after slow start

00:30
2
The Cavaliers star steered his side to a 120-116 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Watch: LeBron James becomes 14th player in NBA history to reach 10,000 field goals

00:21
3
Webster channelled his inner Steph Curry to ensure Nebraska University had a lead at the end of the first quarter against Northwestern University.

Video: Kiwi NBA hopeful Tai Webster nails monster three-point buzzer-beater in US college clash

00:27
4
Haase had a slow start but won in straight sets 6-4, 7-5 in round one of the ASB Classic in Auckland.

Video: The Netherlands' Robin Haase comes from behind to defeat Kiwi Finn Tearney at ASB Classic


00:41
5
Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers to a 38-13 Wild Card win over the NY Giants.

Green Bay Packers to take on Dallas in NFL playoffs after dismantling NY Giants

00:53
A family were ecstatic when a pod of orcas decided to swim near their boat off the Coromandel yesterday.

Video: 'The most amazing experience' - incredible moment pod of orca whales swim alongside boat off the Coromandel

The family couldn't contain their excitement as about 10 whales swam around the craft.

02:16
Police say Savey Kevin Sous, 32, ignored repeated requests to put down his weapon.

Man shot dead by police in Whanganui overnight named

Police say the man at the Mitchell Street address had a shotgun concealed under his jacket.

01:20
Enda O'Coineen's Killcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean.

'Within 20 seconds my whole world fell apart' - Irish yachtsman arrives in Dunedin after abandoning world yacht race

Enda O'Coineen's Kilcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean during the Vendee Globe.

Video: Mega cruise ship Ovation of the Seas docks in Picton

The world's fourth largest cruise ship managed to fit into the port.

'Keep them out' - Warning that inflatable loungers could be a drowning risk

New Zealanders are warned not to use loungers in the water following incidents in Australia.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ