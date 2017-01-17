 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


'It was a tough opening round': Serena Williams dispatches Swiss teenager in straight sets

share

Source:

AAP

Serena Williams has breathed a sigh of relief after seeing off Belinda Bencic to reach the second round of the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Six-time Australian Open champion Serena Williams progressed to the second round 6-4 6-3 in one hour and 19 minutes.
Source: SKY

Improving her phenomenal first-round record at grand slams to 66 wins and one defeat, Williams outclassed the highly rated Swiss teenager 6-4 6-3 in one hour, 19 minutes today.

The six-times champion wobbled trying to close out the match, losing three successive games from 3-0 in the second set, before advancing.

"She's such a great player. She was just recently in the top 10 so she's been playing great," the second seed said.

"It was one of the toughest first-round matches I've played so I knew I had to come out strong."

Williams next plays Czech Lucie Safarova on Thursday in a rematch of their 2015 French Open final.

At 35, the 22-times major winner says she'll continue to free-roll in her quest to catch Margaret Court's all-time record 22 grand slam singles titles.

"Right now I have nothing to lose. Every match, every point, I'm playing for fun," Williams said.

"I get to travel the world and play in these great areas so it's self motivating.

Safarova earlier survived nine match points in her opener against Yanina Wickmayer, the Czech left-hander finally progressing 3-6 7-6 (9-7) 6-1.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:23
1
The Wellington veteran powered French giant Toulon to a crucial 27-12 victory over Sale Sharks.

Watch: Former All Black Ma'a Nonu bulldozes five Sale defenders to score freakish try

01:26
2
Josh Cartwright wiped out two horses in a race won by his girlfriend Anna Jordsjo.

'I've never seen anything like it': Blatant interference could end Aussie jockey's career

00:36
3
Oklahoma racing fan Tommy Temple slipped these ‘beer goggles’ past security at the annual Chili Bowl.

'He's drinking up!' Cheeky fan uses live TV cross to show off hip flask disguised as binoculars

00:30
4
The opponent crouched to his knees as the furious crowd erupted at the three-time Grand Slam's misfire.

Watch: Fury as Stan Wawrinka nails rival's nutcracker from point-blank range at Oz Open

00:51
5
Wellington scored two late goals to seal the win in front of a boisterous home crowd at Westpac Stadium.

Watch: Phoenix snap Victory's six-game streak with stunning 3-0 win

00:28
A 100-plus procession of Mongrel Mob members proceed towards a small group of Black Power members before gun shots are fired.

Video: The terrifying moment shots are fired during Mongrel Mob funeral procession in Bay of Plenty

More than 100 Mongrel Mob members travelled today through what is regarded as "Black Power turf".

01:06

'You can do your job but you're not safe in your head' - exhausted junior doctors strike again over gruelling schedules

Around 20 striking medics gathered to picket outside Christchurch Hospital.

00:42
They loved the movie so much the band decided to branch out with a performance based on it.

Watch: 'We loved the songs in the movie' - Auckland band's beautiful mash-up of Disney's Moana watched over 1 million times in three days

Resonate are shocked with the huge reception their clip has received online.

01:43
Investigators are still trying to piece together what led to the shooting and how many people were involved in the event that left five people dead,

'Just bang, bang, bang' - Kiwi witness caught up in Mexico nightclub shooting compares scene to Paris terror attack

Kiwi Tyler Klee and Australian Ben Forbes made it out unharmed, but five others were killed.

01:03
Thousands of people are expected to wear the hats in marches across the world over the weekend.

Kiwis 'afraid of incoming Trump administration' to march in solidarity with 'largest demonstration in America's history'

Aucklanders will join hundreds of thousands around the world participating in a Women's March.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ