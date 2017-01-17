'It was a tough opening round': Serena Williams dispatches Swiss teenager in straight sets

Serena Williams has breathed a sigh of relief after seeing off Belinda Bencic to reach the second round of the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Improving her phenomenal first-round record at grand slams to 66 wins and one defeat, Williams outclassed the highly rated Swiss teenager 6-4 6-3 in one hour, 19 minutes today.

The six-times champion wobbled trying to close out the match, losing three successive games from 3-0 in the second set, before advancing.

"She's such a great player. She was just recently in the top 10 so she's been playing great," the second seed said.

"It was one of the toughest first-round matches I've played so I knew I had to come out strong."

Williams next plays Czech Lucie Safarova on Thursday in a rematch of their 2015 French Open final.

At 35, the 22-times major winner says she'll continue to free-roll in her quest to catch Margaret Court's all-time record 22 grand slam singles titles.

"Right now I have nothing to lose. Every match, every point, I'm playing for fun," Williams said.

"I get to travel the world and play in these great areas so it's self motivating.